One of Nigeria’s most flamboyant boxers, Jeremiah Okorodudu, is critically ill and has appealed to the government and sports-loving Nigerians to pray and support him financially in order to help save his life.

Okorodudu who represented Nigeria excellently at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games and won medals at the Commonwealth Games and All African games at different times has been diagnosed of foot cancer at the Dans Hospital, Irawo, Ikorodu, Lagos. According to his wife, Mrs Atinuke Okorodudu, the leg would be amputated.

It would be recalled that Okorodudu’s predicament began with a partial stroke attack few months after losing his job as an Assistant National Boxing Coach with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“I’m in severe pains as my right leg toe has pulled off and I can hardly lift the right leg and arm at the moment. Please tell Nigerians not to watch me die in this terrible condition. Former Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare initially promised to revisit my abrupt job termination issue after supporting me with a token. I am yet to hear from him over two years now,” whispered Okorodudu in low tones amid tears while thanking his wife for being by him all along.

“Fellow Olympian, Mary Onyani – Omagbemi who the Minister mandated to be monitoring my situation has not got in touch with me. I am in serious pains and I need help urgently.”