From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapters on Monday cautioned the political class not to use the ongoing debates on who will head the 10th National Assembly to further divide Nigerians.

CAN Chairman in Kaduna Rev John Joseph Hayab, said in a statement that the Association has been following development in the leadership race for the next National Assembly with dismay.

Hayab then advised all interested persons not to allow their quest to further divide Nigerians along ethnic, regional, or religious lines.

To him, CAN believed that Nigeria’s elected representatives, both from the upper and lower chambers, are politically mature and responsible enough to do what will make Nigeria great by choosing from among them competent leaders with good experience to do the needed task while respecting regional and religious affiliations.

“However, some of the inciting messages now going rounds could create unnecessarily rife between the South and North; Christian versus Muslim should be disregarded and halted without delay”, he noted.

He said further that CAN as a body has earlier advocated for fairness before the general elections and believes strongly that a fair and just Nigeria is beneficial to Nigeria’s unity and growth.

“CAN, therefore, appeals to the political class to discontinue any action that could further divide Nigerians, rather, the elected representative needs to promote matters that could support the citizenry to attain the goals of a unified nation.

“Those who eventually become leaders of the National Assembly must be lawmakers who would guide their colleagues to make laws for the common good of the country not as representatives of their regional or religious enclaves.

“To attain a cohesive nation, CAN will pray and work for the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria as speaks truth to power.

“Therefore, as we pray for a peaceful inauguration of the next administration come May 29, CAN strongly appeal to the political class to consider the entire country as their most important constituency, rather than promote primordial sentiments that lead to no development at all,” he submitted.