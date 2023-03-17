From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Youths in the South-East have told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that they would not tolerate impartiality in today’s governorship and House of Assembly polls.

President General of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), Comrade Goodluck Ibem, told Saturday Sun that their members across the states in the zone would monitor the exercise.

He disclosed that the rumours were already making the rounds in some states that some officials of the election management body were in cahoots with some unnamed key political actors to compromise the exercise.

In fact, the body warned that any attempt to tamper with the will of the people would be sternly resisted in the zone.

“It will be a suicide mission for anyone to risk rigging the elections as the people are fully ready to defend their votes. What transpired in some places where the Labour Party (LP) Presidential and National Assembly results were tampered with will not repeat itself this time.

“We, therefore, warn any INEC staff who knows that he or she has compromised by collecting money from politicians to steer clear of the election voting centres,” the youths warned.