By Daniel Kanu

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has cautioned those insinuating that Igbo are in battle with Yoruba over Lagos to stop such insinuations as both ethnic groups enjoy cordial relationship.

This is as Igbo group, Anya Ndi Igbo, said there was no battle for the former nation’s capital between the Igbo and Yoruba.

Adebanjo made the observation when the group, led by elder statesman, Dr. Uma Eleazu visited him yesterday.

‘There is this insinuations that the Igbo is in battle with the Yoruba to take over Lagos. Nobody should succumb to this dangerous propaganda to sow seed of discord between us.

“We have had cordial relationships with the Igbo over the years and we are not having problems with them. Those trying to sow disunity must be careful,’’ Adebanjo cautioned.

Speaking during the visit, Elder Eleazu noted that it was michief makers that were propagating such insinuations.

He described them as little foxes that destroy the garden of relationship.

“They are acting out the template of their masters. And we want all people of goodwill to do all they can to rein in such deviant behavior before it gets out of hand,” he said.

He said those stoking embers of discord were doing great disservice to the unity of the two regions that had been cordial over the years.

Emeka Ugwuoju, former president, South East, South South professionals, Chief Amaechi Ebeledike, president, Association of Anambra State Development Union, Lagos State among others were part of the visit.