From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Coordinator of the Disciples of Jagaban ( DOJ), Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje has appealed to Nigerians not to stampede President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into good governance, but give him a chance to put the country on the path of progress, saying that the President actually knows what the people needed.

DOJ was the support group for the presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu before and during the 2023 presidential campaign across the country.

In a statement on Friday, Awulaje said that, “God Almighty is the only perfect being, and as long as He will not and has not created any one like Himself, Tinubu can’t be perfect, but he’s sure to deliver, if given breathing space.”

According to the statement, ” Nigerians and indeed Africans only need a brilliant, smart and sagacious leader like Tinubu to lead us to the promised land. So he needs to be given a chance to deliver on his mandate.”

Comrade Alawuje appealed to Nigerians while responding to President Tinubu’s historic address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA as well as reactions of some to his new appointments.

He noted that Tinubu truly spoke as the leader of the African continent in New York while addressing the world leaders at the 78th session of UNGA during which he said unfair treatment and foreign exploitation have stunted Africa’s progress.

The president has asserted that “Africans are not beggars but equal partners with the geopolitical blocs of the world.”

Alawuje added that, “Tinubu is urgently needed by Nigerians to liberate the weak system; and to liberate the African continent. He is set to reset its foundations from the menace of colonisation and the vestiges of colonial mentality.

“He will reset the belief and change the impression of the entire world on the black race.Nigerians need a bold and sagacious politician like President Tinubu to liberate and redeem our mentality regarding our inferiority complex to the Western world. This must give way.

“If African nations have had a leader like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the past, they (the West) would have been forced to accord us the requisite respect.Needless to say, Tinubu that we are talking about is not Mr perfect, For; nobody posseses perfection in all ramifications except God. But God has given him all it takes to develop, rescue and uplift Nigerians and the entire black race from the colonialists and usurpers who gave the African continent only ‘ten percent’ independence while wickedly holding on to the remaining ‘ninety percent’ without remorse.

“If we refused to change the system, we cannot fully escape from the colonial traps. African continent is potentially very great but we lack good governance and the requisite knowledge to harness the wealth bestowed on us.Nations of the West were once wretched and poor, but they set out on a mission to conquer Africa and the rest of the global South politically and economically.

“They were well equiped with knowledge and topnotch military firepower. They ended up plundering Africa to a stupor and stunted its educational and political developments. They ensured they further underdeveloped Africa to continue to milk it till thy kingdom come! Africa is sitting on a massive wealth that can sustain the entire world. The West saw the wealth Africa is endowed with and was incurably determined to steal it forever because of greed and selfishness.

“They used various means to achieve their evil diabolical aim. They sponsored terrorist ideologies to take over all our wealth and create artificial state of chaos and instability in our midst so much so that it became part and parcel of us.While we were distracted, they made away with our resources, nay in a guangantan proportion. They came together to feast on our common patrimony by the help of some few opportunists and the fifth columnists among us. They made inferiority complex our lots and usurped both our resources and our reasoning.

“But today, after centuries of slavery, many of the illustrious sons and daughters of Africa were able to study and become learned in their various citadels of learning. They thus admittedly realise the truth that they cannot survive without us.Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of those privileged few to learn from them. He was also able to showcase his God-given potentials in their midst. Tinubu was also lucky to have passed through political tutelage of our forerunners. He learnt excellence and he earned excellently.

“When he said it was an aspiration of thirty years, some thought the thirty years was to become a president. No, it’s not. He was well equipped by the knowledge of the causes of the failure of all our past leaders. He realized where, when and why they went wrong and avoid the pitfalls. Tinubu is someone who learns in every circumstances.”

“When Tinubu chose a Muslim as his running mate, it was for political exigency and expediency and nothing more. Yet, heaven was let loose. The rest is history today.

“DOJ was one of those who defended the Muslim-Muslim ticket within our scope to let the world know that he went for competence and not religious interest. We all agreed to the competence of his running mate as a former governor of Borno State.”

“So far, he hasn’t gone up to thirty percent of his appointments. The complaints of appointing more Christians into the government has started spreading in the public like wild fire. We should exercise some restraints in that regard because we believe he will be fair to all.

“Let us all therefore focus on what the government is trying to do and support them with our prayers. No doubt, there are competent hands in all ethnic groups and religions. No doubt about that. The balance can still shift in favour of other religion or regions tomorrow. The government has proven without a scintilla of doubt that, it is after competence as well as tested and trusted hands. Tinubu has said he would not give excuses to Nigerians in the face of the problems militating against the country. He also made some promises to the entire black race.

“DOJ is hereby pleading with the angry religious leaders to be patient. It is our believe that the government will eventually balance things without discriminations.We must recognise the agents of the Western world in our midst and place them where they truly belong. The war President Tinubu is waging against our common enemies must be a collective one. We don’t have enough strength to be divided. Nigerians must team up in his support, irrespective of our religion or ethnicity”.