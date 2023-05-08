… Says the positive future of our nation hangs on the judiciary.

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As the Presidential election tribunal kicks off on matters brought before it by its litigants,Igbo youths under the aiges of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has cautioned against conducts capable of derailing its proceedings.

President of COSEYL,Goodluck Ibem who disclosed this in a statement noted that the conducts of the tribunal could either make or mar the countries coexistence.

Ibem said “The judges should put into cognizance the fact that the good judgement they deliver will also affect them positively and a bad one will also affect them negatively but we advice them to tow the path of truth and fairness in other not to put the nation on fire.

“We are not pre-emptive of the tribunal judgement but we are only on the side of truth which is crystal clear for all to see. Injustice to one is injustice to all, we urge that the right thing should be done.

“We are praying for the judges and we urge all Nigerians to also pray for them so that they will bring to bear the Solomon order of wisdom to deliver her judgement”. Ibem stated.