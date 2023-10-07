By Vivian Onyebukwa

As part of the activities that marked the 40th Ordination and 25th Episcopal anniversary of the Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins, awards were given to 126 members of the Lagos Archdiocese.

The award called St Thomas Awards, was in recognition of their contributions to the development of the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese in different ways.

According to the Archbishop, the recipients were the first set of people to receive the awards from Lagos.

Giving reasons why the awardees deserved the award, Archbishop Martins said that it is as a result of their time, talent and treasure to God for the purpose of evangelisation. “They have used their talents by God for the service of the church. Everyone is required to take active part in the church according to their talents and different means. The Lord has given us all gift that is inherent in us, and each of us has a duty to find a space to create a niche in which to use their talents and gifts in the service of God for the goal of the kingdom of God”.

According the Archbishop, the days are gone when the catholic church is referred to as Rev Fr’s church, saying that everyone has to be active according to their faith in life.

The Archbishop noted that there are multitude of people in the parishes all over the diocese that are working very arduously for the church and for the growth of the church, but not all of them can be given recognition at the same time, saying that therefore, “As we give this recognition today, gradually as the years go by all those who have worked, all those who will work and all those who are working will also be given their own recognition”, he said.

He then advised the awardees to remember that the award is not in other to create a class of people that are higher than others, but rather in other to say well done, thank you.

He asked them not to rest on their oars. “Try harder. Continue to do what you do, and find even more ways of rendering service to God and His church, he urged them”.

He also encouraged all others to continue to strive to find a way of offering their services in a selfless way, but offer service not in other to receive an award but in other simply to serve God and His church. “If you serve, God has a way of rewarding you in more ways that are even beyond human understanding”.

And for all the clergy, religious and lay faithful, the Archbishop said, “Those who received awards and those who are yet to receive award, let us remember that our ultimate award is the joy of heaven by God”.

One of the recipients, Okodua Ehikhametalo Martins, expressed joy over the award. “It’s a privilledge that I am recognised in the whole diocese for award. It means more work to help in the growth of the parish”.