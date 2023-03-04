By Lukman Olabiyi

Sixty -two communities in the Eti-Osa Local Government area of Lagos State have told the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu not to entertain any fair regarding his victory at the forthcoming gubernatorial poll that will hold on March 11.

The communities and thier leaders said the result of last presidential poll in the area, was not the through reflection of their voting pattern but they have learned their lesson and would speak with their vote , the party they voted for .

Speaking on behalf of the communities and their leaders at a press conference Saturday, the chairman Baale’s Forum, Wasiu Ali-Balogun, assured of victory for the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Sanwo-Olu come Saturday, March 11, 2023 when residents file out to cast their votes for the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Ali-Balogun urged residents of Eti-Osa to put behind the outcome of the presidential election, and come out enmass to vote the All Progressives Congress candidates, stressing that the governor has done so much for the state and deserves to be given a second term in office.

He admitted that there were lots of irregularities during the presidential election, while also adding that security would be beefed up to ensure safety.

Other communities leaders who also spoke at the press briefing, urged the governor to count on them, promising that they would support and deliver votes for him in the area as he had been very supportive to people in the area which had also witnessed massive socio-economic development during his tenure.

They also called on people in the area to give maximum supports to the governor and other APC’s candidates saying by the grace of God victory is assured in the forthcoming elections.