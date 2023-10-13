From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has challenged the customers of Global Satilite Mobile (GSM)in Kebbi state not to ‘leave network operator’s to God ‘ over poor services, unwanted sms and charges from their sims.

The Director, Consumer Rights department of the Commission,, Malam Alkasim Abubakar Umar who stated this in Birnin Kebbi during the sensitisation campaign on customers rights to their service providers which was tagged “Telcom consumer conversation village square dialogue”, also warned consumers in the state and to stop from using pre -registered sim

Umar,who insisted that sim vendors across the country to henceforth stop issuing pre-registered sims to subscribers, noted that their action is a criminal offence which attracts jail term to anyone caught in the act.

According to him,” those who buys pre-registered sims risk being mistakenly arrested even though they are not the targeted criminal and their NIN was not used. As long as they are the current owners of the sim,they remained the suspects “.

While speaking on consumer rights, Umar admonished Nigerians to stop the habit of leaving mobile service providers to God over poor services , airtime theft, disturbing text messages and unauthorized subscription.

He noted that, such complaints should be directed to the commission for immediate action.

Umar added that, consumers have the right to report any Mobile network provider who fails to resolve customers complaint channeled through the customer care by using code 622 as soon as toll free call is made to NCC it will sanctions or fine the defaulting service provider.

He urged consumers to seek help from the commission stressed that about 120m Nigerians now uses phone.

The 5th edition of village square conversation dialogue aims to enlighten consumers on how to ask for their rights from the service providers for efficiency and public confidence.

In his speech, the Emir of Gwandu,Alhaji Muhammad Illiyasu Bashar, represented by Galadiman Gwandu, Alhaji Ibrahim K.K.Bashar said that mobile phones now surpasses aero plane in the world because it is faster than flights and more accessible, affordable to all categories of Nigerians.

He explained that even the down trodden in the society can afford to buy and use phones stressed that,the emergence of telephones have made communications easier, less expensive.

The Emir thanked them for chosen Kebbi state for the sensitisation and assured them of the emirate’s royal support and blessings.