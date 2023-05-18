From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has appealed to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to distance himself from the leadership contest of the National Assembly members-elect.

The group said Tinubu should be careful with those who swarm around him and market dangerous merchandise that imposition of leadership on the National Assembly would bear any fruit.

NDYC National Coordinator, Israel Uwejeyan, in a statement on Thursday, added that an attempt by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to restrict principal offices to specific regions will limit the ability of capable and qualified individuals from other regions to contribute their expertise to the development of the country.

He said: “We begin by calling the attention of the President-elect to the inherent complications of not upholding the fundamental principles of democracy by allowing members of the National Assembly to exercise their rights to their leaders without any form of restriction.

“Restricting principal offices to specific regions limits the ability of capable and qualified individuals from other regions to contribute their skills and expertise to the development and progress of our great nation.

“We urge the President-elect to take a cue from his party’s presidential primary elections, where interested candidates from all regions were allowed to contest and delegates had the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate.

“This approach demonstrated a commitment to fairness and inclusivity within the party, which we urge the President-elect to extend to the National Assembly.

“He must therefore beware of those who swarm around him marketing the dangerous merchandise that imposition of leadership on the National Assembly would bear any fruit.

“He should know that these people are express enemies of his personality and therefore working to place hurdles on the path of the coming administration.

“By allowing members of the National Assembly to exercise their democratic rights, regardless of their region, we can foster a healthy competition of ideas, skills, and experiences that will enrich the legislative process and governance as a whole.

“This will lead to more robust debates, better representation, and ultimately, the empowerment of the Nigerian people.

“Moreover, by discarding the constraints of zoning, we can empower individuals to pursue their political aspirations based on merit and competence, rather than geographical considerations.

“This will open up opportunities for talented individuals from all regions to contribute their unique perspectives, knowledge, and expertise to the development of our nation. We recognise that the President-elect’s leadership will be crucial in this matter.

“By championing a system that encourages open contests and voting based on merit, the President-elect can inspire positive change within our democracy and set an example for future leaders to follow.”