By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A group of real estate developers in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State has pleaded with residents of the state to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term, based on his scorecard and experience.

The group held that electing inexperienced people as governor of the state would amount to gambling with the state’s progress.

Speaking on behalf of the group at a press conference held in the Lekki area of the state, Mr Iyke Kelvin Asogwa, said their understanding of the crucial role government plays in creating an enabling environment for business to thrive and ensure the needed economic development, is what made to join the campaign for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

“Continuity as we all know has an important role to play in the development of any state and economy. This is the reason behind our unanimous endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Over the last four years, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has worked tirelessly to create an environment that is business-friendly. In the real estate industry, he understands the challenges facing the sector in Lagos state and through his leadership and vision, he has been able to work hard to ensure the issues are eliminated”, he said.

Collaborating Asogwa, celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, who is a member of the group said Governor Sanwo-Olu understands the importance of collaboration and has worked hard to create policies and initiatives that are designed to stimulate economic growth, especially in the real estate sector by cooperating with developers across the state.

He pleaded with the residents of the state to re-elect the Sanwo-Olu for progress and continuity.