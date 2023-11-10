•Wants ban on flights to Owerri lifted

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

All Progressive Congress (APC), National Vice Chairman, South East, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has berated the Organized Labour over the cancellation of all flights bided for Owerri, the Imo State Capital, describing it as a wildly taken decision.

Arodiogbu who was dismayed by the development said the action of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Aviation Unions, was not only unruly, but an out of place behavior especially as the Labour Unions dragged the Imo State Government and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), into what he termed a Labour Union Internal affair.

The APC South East boss, reacting to the latest development where the Abuja Airport routes were barricaded earlier on Thursday by the Workforce who insisted that all flights to Owerri have been cancelled across the Nigerian Airports, frowned that the Organized Labour was blowing the matter out of proportion.

Arodiogbu stressed that attacking Imo State Government and the Nigerian Police was “a misplaced fight as neither the Government nor the NPF committed any crime against any Labour official.”

Further berating the labour unions, Arodiogbu said, “at first, Labour leadership in its wisdom shouldn’t have embarked on such a disruptive exercise which is currently truncating people’s free movements and businesses which was a result of the squabbles they (Labour Unions) can amicably resolve within themselves.

“The crux of the matter was a misunderstanding that ensued among the Chapters of the Labour Unions in Imo State and the NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero. Which the Police only waded in to avert more harm and restore peace at the said moment Ajaero was reportedly assaulted by yet to be identified persons.

“Was it the Imo State Government that instructed the attack on Ajaero, or was the Governor seen at the spot? The regrettable physical attack on him (Ajaero) cannot be ascertained to have been caused by the Police or by the Imo State Government.”

Further expressing displeasure Arodiogbu challenged the NLC to “decide if it still wants to remain as a political party or as a Union that wants to represent the whole Nigerian workers,” stressing that the essence was to guard them against a clash of interest.

He said, “I strongly take exceptions to blaming what happened on the government of Imo State. Unions should separate itself from partisan politics. If Labour felt violated, they should seek a redress rather than taking laws into their own hands.”