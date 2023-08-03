From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), the foremost Tinubu support group, has called on governors of the 36 states, as well as the incoming ministers to prepare their minds positively to serve the people in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration.

DOJ in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Abdul Hakeem, Thursday, said the call became necessary against the backdrop that many in Nigeria have become wary of situations where those charged with public offices easily abuse the trust to the detriment of the ordinary people.

Comrade Hakeem noted that Nigerians are desirous and eager to see the dividends of democracy from the Tinubu-led government, especially with the recent economic reforms informed by the removal of fuel subsidy.

“The only way some of us that spent and sacrificed all we have to bring this government to power can be happy is to start seeing Nigeria political system working positively.

“Of course, we know the head alone that some of us trusted, that we can proud of, cannot do it alone, especially now that the excess subsidy money is being distributed to the governors as allocation. This must be reflected in all state projects.

“Even with the responsibility that will be given to you as ministers should serve as your track record of service tomorrow. The statement said.

DOJ argued that, with the collective sacrifice by Nigeriaans that gave birth to the present dispensation, Nigerians deserve nothing less than selfless and total commitment to the renewed hope agenda.

“Nigerians are tired of our preaching, persuasion given hope of positive changes, that is why some of us came out and sacrificed everything within us for the success of the best among the governors of his own time that no one has his Excellent track record up till date.

“We know how dangerous, difficult and how joyful and powerful the positions in Nigeria are, we are fully aware that positions in Nigeria can be funny enough to rename a family name from good one to the bad one as well can also change some family name to the most unless name in the society.

Disciples of Jagaban also know as Disciples of Justice will not be ashamed or afraid of rising politically against any governor or ministers that decided to use his office as business as usual.

“There’s nothing to doubt or to argue about, we led a battle as mouthpiece for the success of this government and we are not going to be deaf and dumb if any of his cabinet trying to be smarter negatively against his real responsibility.

“We have made a lot of promises to convince the youth and the masses of this nation that we are not only going to work for this coming government alone but to as well work with them to contribute to bring to positive result we all need.

“It’s time that Nigerians need to set all sentiment aside, irrespective of our religion, ethnicity and political aviation.

“Now we are to face the reality and truth, its time to bring closer the youths and masses to the elite, its time for our elite to repent and change positively, its time to start making our system to be working from knowing to doing.

“We should as well know that Nigeria will not send emissaries to any neighbouring country to come and fit our nation for us, it has to be our collective responsibility.

“And those of you that are selected as technocrats, you should not misuse the skills given to you as tools to manipulate Nigerians.

“We also call on the President to empower all the sincere and committed groups to enable us to fight for justice in this our government.

“Let the masses category come together and support the President of all Nigerians, we are not talking about the party,” the statement added.