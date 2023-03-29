From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Women for Peter Obi (WPO), a support group of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has appealed to Otti not to disappoint the people, especially Abians, who supported him.

It urged him to leverage on his goodwill, social, and political capital to transform Abia and write his name across the sky.

WPO Convener/National Programme Coordinator, Ebere Ulelu-Obiesie, and Abia State Coordinator 1, Grace Ibeh, in a congratulatory message, yesterday, said the former banker was elected because of his capacity, character, competence, courage, commitment, and consistency, demonstrated over the years.

“Your excellency, this victory belongs to all of us as we have earnestly yearned for a new and progressive Abia where all the dividends of democracy will be experienced from the grassroots.

“Fortunately, this deep yearning of our people was captured in your campaign slogan – ‘Ndi Abia weep no more. Help is on the way’. There is no gainsaying, therefore, that though much work will be required to birth the Abia of our dreams; however, with you, as a seasoned administrator and financial manager, the future of a sustainable developed Abia is bright.

“We urge you to leverage your goodwill, social, and political capital to transform Abia and write your name across the sky. We are fully persuaded that you will not fail Ndi Abia that gave you their mandate because of your capacity, character, competence, courage, commitment, and consistency, which you have demonstrated over the years.

“WPO, a support group of Obi, felicitates with the Otti, on his landslide victory at the polls in the just concluded 2023 gubernatorial elections in Abia State.”