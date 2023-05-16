From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has warned employers of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members not to de-market Rivers State by shoddy treatment of corps members posted to them.

He gave the warning on Tuesday while declaring closed, the 2023 Batch A Stream 2 Orientation Course for Corps members deployed to Rivers State.

Wike, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to State Government, George Nwaeke, commended the NYSC scheme for their roles in advancing the unity and development of Nigeria and further commended them for their milestone attainment of the golden jubilee.

He assured the corps members that the State will always prioritise their security and welfare and charged them to deploy their youthful energy into being a blessing to their host communities rather than a burden.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rivers State NYSC Coordinator George Mfongang had said that the corps members were committed and dedicated to camp activities and programmes which is a testimony that they would perform excellently in the course of their service year.

Mfongang further charged them to make positive impacts in their host communities as ambassadors of the noble NYSC Scheme and golden jubilee set.

The closing ceremony featured a colourful march past and a Silent Drill parade by the Camp Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) special squad.