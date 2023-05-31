However, an angry Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned President Tinubu not to dare the people.

Its president, Joe Ajaero, in a statement, said Tinubu, by his “insensitive” decision, on his inauguration day brought tears and sorrow to millions of Nigerians instead of hope.

According to the labour leader, the subsidy removal is ill-timed and violates the condition precedent necessary before such a decision is made.

He warned that the implications of the decision were grave for the country’s security and well-being and demanded immediate withdrawal of the policy.

“If he is expecting a medal for taking this decision, he would certainly be disappointed to receive curses for the people of Nigeria consider this decision not only a slight but a big betrayal.

“We wonder if President Tinubu gave a thought to why his predecessors in office refused to implement this highly injurious policy decision?

“We also wonder if he also forgot the words he penned down on January 8, 2012 but issued on Januray 11, 2012.

“Though someday, Nigeria will have to remove the subsidy, the time to do it is not now. This subsidy removal is ill-timed and violates the condition precedent necessary before such a decision is made. First, government needs to clean up and throw away the salad of corruption in the NNPC. Then, proceed to lay the foundation for a mass transit system in the railways and road network with long term bonds and fully develop the energy sector towards revitalising Nigeria’s economy and easing the burden any subsidy removal may have on the people,” he stated.