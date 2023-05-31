From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has warned petroleum marketers and owners of fuel stations in the state against hoarding Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The warning came after long queues surfaced at filling stations across the state, notably in Akure, the state capital since Monday.

The governor said all petrol stations in the state should dispense fuel in their tanks to ease the people of the long hours spent at fuel stations.

Governor Akeredolu directed the Governor’s Task Force to move around the state and deal decisively with any fuel station found hoarding the product.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde, the governor threatened that the state government would deal with any filling station found hoarding fuel.

The statement hinted that the task force on petroleum will move across the state henceforth to prevent artificial scarcity.