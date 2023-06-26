From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has called out what he called a political “campaign of calumny” being waged against him in Rivers State, describing it is as “totally unnecessary”.

Abe made said this while addressing guests at his residence in Bera, Gokana, shortly after the burial of the late Godwin Baatee Bazari, adding that his political enemies should not blackmail him in order to gain federal appointment

He said: “All these campaign of calumny against me is totally unnecessary and I want to appeal to all of us Rivers people, let us cease-fire.

“Everybody across the country is looking for an appointment; they are not looking for it by destroying one another. There is no need for us to destroy one another in Rivers State to look for appointments.

“You can market yourself without demarketing anybody else.

“If the issue is that they say I’m in SDP, I was in SDP when I nominated people to serve in the Presidential Campaign Council of APC.

“I was in SDP when I nominated people to serve in the Independent Campaign Council and they accepted, then it wasn’t a problem. How is that a problem now?

“If there are opportunities for Nigerians, we are also Nigerians and a lot of people will be able to improve their own lives. I think that’s what we need.”

The former representative of Rivers South East senatorial district at the National Assembly called on Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu who is determined to open up the economy and create opportunities for the people of this country.

Abe said: “We should pray for God to give him wisdom, knowledge, courage and the ability and capacity to pick those that he can work with.”

He reiterated that there was no need to struggle or fight or engage in any needless quarrel with anybody.