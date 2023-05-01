From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Edo State, Oghogho Okundaye, yesterday, urged the Nigerian workers not to be downcast by the present economic woes in the country but to keep their hopes and aspirations alive for a better Nigeria.

He also applauded the sacrifice of Nigerian workers who have continuously worked tirelessly for the unity and survival of the country.

This was contained in his goodwill message to Nigerian workers on the occasion of May Day celebration and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Dr Okundaye said no doubt that there has been high economic hardship in the country and the Nigerian workers have gotten their fair share of it but that they must remain focused and continue to play their unflinching role for the co-existence of the country.

Okundaye who also doubles the leader of Obidient Movement in the state, said the country as of today, needs the collective efforts of all stakeholders to move it from this very level so as to be on the same pedestal with their developed counterpart.

He expressed optimism that with all the high level of natural resources and human capacity yet to be tapped, the country will surely attain an enviable height if the workers put in their best.

Okundaye while congratulating the workers, he urges the different Labour leaders to continuously collaborate with the Labour Party which is the workers platform that will redeem them and uplift their social economic life and improve their welfare.

The Edo State Labour Party Chieftain, Okundaye also used the opportunity to commend the leadership of the state chapter of the Labour Party for conducting a hitch free Local Government primaries for the forthcoming Edo State Local Government elections.

He enjoined EDSIEC to ensure a level playing field is given to all political parties for the forthcoming exercise.

Similarly, a former commissioner in the ministry of Oil and Gas in Edo State, Joseph Ikpea, called on the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC) and that of the Trade Union Congress(TUC) in the state to continue to work with a renewed energy gears towards making Edo Great Again.

Hon Ikpea who stated this in a statement issued in Benin City said “I must celebrate our teeming workers in Edo state as we join others across the country to celebrate the year 2023 workers day.