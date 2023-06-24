From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Transparent Leadership Advocacy (TLA) on Saturday advised President Bola Tinubu not to be distracted by what it described as “well-funded disinformation” against the current Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) management led by Malam Mele Kyari.

The Chairman of the Group, Dr. Musa Adam argued that a “politically-motivated media campaign” has been launched by interests operating from the shadows since the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Mr. Godwin Emefiele from office a few weeks ago.

Adam believed that the new media plot against NNPCL and Mele Kyari was “first hatched when news of successful oil discovery and its official presidential commissioning started in Kolmani River Field (Bauchi-Gombe axis) on November 22 followed closely by drilling in Obi/Keana of Nasarawa State on March 21, 2023.”

To him, “some unpatriotic elements, operating from the shadows have been unsettled by the transparent culture introduced into the new-look of the NNPCL by the Kyari management, as well as policing of the oil pipelines to check theft.”

Adam further argued that “Kyari introduced the Roadmap to Global Excellence, anchored on TAPE Agenda, which means Transparency, Accountability, Performance and Excellence and it has remained the guiding rubric of his era.

“Every month, the NNPCL publishes all its transactions in the conventional and new media platforms – something that has never happened in the economic history of this nation.

Kyari is a man of strict principles. An exceptionally devout Muslim in his private life, who has committed to using his personal earnings in the service of the weak and the poor in the society”, he added.

Adam, however, urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore what he called “rantings of unpatriotic elements working hand-in-hand with fifth columnists in the oil and gas industry to spread falsehood in the media and create bad blood between the President and NNPCL GCEO at a critical juncture in Nigeria’s economic history”.