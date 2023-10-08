Denies presence at meeting against Tinubu’s presidential ambition

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, has denied the allegation that he was at a meeting where the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, told party faithful to vote for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the last presidential election.

Dimkpa, who was reacting to a statement he said was credited to Mr Tony Okocha, also an APC stalwart, advised the latter not to be an agent of disunity.

He said that as someone, who had held public office, Okocha should seek to unity and not cause disintegration or destroy the party.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media, Stephen Deegbara, the APC chieftain said that he has much more to gain in the President Bola Tinubu-led government than Okocha because he (Dimkpa) worked tirelessly for the president’s victory in the state.

“We note that as a committed member of the APC, Engr Chukwudi Dimkpa has devoted his time, energy, and resources along with other stakeholders to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the just concluded polls.

“Among other assignments he delivered successfully, Engr. Dimkpa was head of the Security Committee for the Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Rally in Rivers State, where he ensured, along with members of the team and security agencies, a safe, secure and seamless campaign rally, in Port Harcourt.

“This feat was achieved despite spirited efforts by persons well known to Mr Okocha to derail the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.”

According to him, it was Dimkpa, who, as head of security, personally safeguarded his (Okocha) exit from the stage on the day of that presidential rally.

Dimkpa said: “Mr Okocha should not forget that his record was appreciated warmly when he was disgracefully booed to scorn by the teaming members of the Rivers APC at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, in the presence of Mr President, after his failed attempts to undermine the peaceful rally.

“He may wish to recall it was Engr. Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa, who, as head of security, personally safeguarded his exit from the stage on the day of that presidential rally.”

He further said that as elections were over, the party under the leadership of Abdullahi Ganduje, is determined to end internal friction within the party and commended the former governor of Kano State for admonishing Amaechi’s former Chief of Staff.

He advised: “We appeal to our dear Chairman (Ganduje) to be wary of characters whose actions are clearly not in consonance with the party’s desire for unity, but represent a selfish plan to derail the laudable objectives of the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress with regards to the Rivers State chapter of the APC.”

Dimkpa said he would not bandy words with Okocha but would support him in his national assignment at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board “as the success of one Rivers indigene is the success of all of us.”

He continued: “It was Dimkpa who safeguarded his exit from the stage when Tony Okocha was booed by APC supporters at the stadium during the presidential rally in Port Harcourt. This happened in the presence of candidate Tinubu.

“That, Tony should not export his alleged records of non-performance as Chief of Staff Rivers State Government and Obio/Akpor CTC Chairman to his new office. He should rather work towards assisting Mr President in the delivery of his Renewed Hope agenda to Nigerians.

“It would be wise advice for Mr. Okocha to stop being an agent of disunity and distractions to Mr. President’s administration and the APC.

“We urge him to focus on discharging the duties given to him by Mr President as the people of Rivers State, who he will represent on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, are waiting eagerly for an unfolding of his plans for the state and the region.”

1. In the attached picture, are Chukwudi Dimkpa (in white) and Tony Okocha (in red) at the APC Presidential Rally at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt

2. Chukwudi Dimkpa