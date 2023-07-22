By Sunday Ani

A nongovernmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has threatened civil disobedience, if the alleged directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to witch-hunt certain Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and his opponents’ lawyers becomes real.

A statement by the group’s Director-General, Comrade Bukky Adeniyi alleged that there was a covert meeting with Tinubu on Friday July 21, 2023, where some groups of people were charged with the responsibility of going after the PEPT Judges on trump-up charges.

Adeniyi said: “The President just rose from a meeting with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Director General of the State Security Services and Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“They have a specific instruction to go after the Tribunal Judges and lawyers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi .

“We are much aware that this is sequel to our recent revelation of President Tinubu’s nefarious moves to muzzle the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), havong seen clearly that the odds are against him in the case before the tribunal.

“It is pertinent to state that FOWN is quite on tab with the situation at hand and will not rest on its oars to keep Nigerians updated.

“Tinubu’s anti masses’ moves further lay credence to all we have been saying, and if Justice is not served Nigerians will be worse-off thereafter.

“He and his party, the APC want to set Nigeria on fire by this new onslaught, and we shall not hesitate to ground the country if any attempt is made on the tribunal justices, lawyers of Alhaji Atiku Abubarka and Mr. Peter Obi.”

The group maintained that whatever was regarded as sins committed by the said justices in the past, have been forgiven by Nigerians for the sake of this all important presidential election matter.