From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to remove some former North west Governors who are currently being investigated for corruption from his ministerial list

A group, Voice of Northern Youths Patriots (VNYP), lead by Mustapha Mai Royal and who addressed newsmen in Kano on Monday appealed to the President to appoint the best hands in the region for the national assignment. .

The group cautioned that the President might not be trusted by the people of the region in future if eats his own words on the issue of appointment.

“We are hereby calling on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu not to appoint some former governors from the North West region as ministers.

“These former governors include those of Zamfara, Kebbi and others in particular due to the corruption allegations against them.

“Mr President, you have stated that you would run an all inclusive government for the unification and betterment of the country, we want to see that from the people you are going to appoint from our region.

“These former governors from the North West have not displayed such qualities as to deserve being appointed in your government because they are only after their personal aggrandizement” he stated.

“We have seen the poor performance of some of the these governors in the fight against insecurity in their states and the roles they have played. These weaknesses are enough for Mr President to consider and not appoint them. Should he refuse to heed to our call we will henceforth lose hope in whatever he says” the group declared.