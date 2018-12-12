Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, have finally met in what might herald a new beginning in crime fighting in the state.

CP Mukan had faced acceptance crisis since his deployment to the state in October with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bayelsa Executive Council condemning the incessant deployment of Police Commissioners to the state.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Govenor Dickson who received Mukan at the Government House, said as governor, he has no role to play in who is posted to the state as police commissioner and said he is not interested in how the police and other officers are posted to the state.

He charged CP Mukan to uphold the rule of law and be strict in line with the vision of the state government’s zero tolerance for crime and criminality.

Governor Dickson also pledged support for the new police boss condemned the political class for regarding the Police as an extension of their political party organs.

He tasked the new police boss to prove such politicians wrong by working hard to earn the confidence and respect of the citizenry.

“You all know my stand on law and order. Those lazy politicians who cannot do their work of connecting with their people; who politicize security agencies, are enemies of democracy, security services and our nation because by politicising them, they weaken them and destroy the careers of otherwise hardworking and professional officers.

“I hope we will not get to a situation where criminals exercise control over the police because of partisan considerations.

“I want to make it clear, irrespective of how you came here, that my duty under the constitution is to give you support.

“However, I will also insist that you do what is right and not to succumb to politicization of security because the police is too big an institution to be politicised for one particular person or party.

“I expect you to uphold, protect and defend the integrity of the service that you are here to give”.

Mukan in his remarks restated that the only motive that brought him to the state was to fight crimes adding that police remained apolitical and his command was more than ready to tackle the security challenges in the state.

“The Police are apolitical and our duty is to provide level-playing ground for any political party that will be part of the electioneering campaigns.

“I will like to assure you, your Excellency, our position is very clear, you are the Chief Security Officer of Bayelsa State, I enforce the law, so definitely our partnership will always be with the Chief Security Officer, and any other insinuations will not be part of our policing Bayelsa State”.