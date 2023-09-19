Seeks support of like-minded persons, corporates

In another act of magnanimity and benevolence, a don, Professor Olanrewaju Shetta-Bey, has donated 12 pieces of ATOUCH X19PRO mini Laptops to best students in Commercial, Humanity and Science departments of Oriwu Senior and Junior Model schools, in Ikorodu, of Lagos state, as part of his contribution to boost learning and encourage scholarship.

Making the presentation yesterday in the school, Professor Shetta-Bey who is an alumnus of the college, represented by Mr. Olukunle Adelabu (Publisher of Impact News) said the gesture was his way of giving back to the institution that bred him with solid foundation of learning for global impact.

Shitta-Bey, a Professor of Philosophy / Humanities at the University of Maryland, Global Campus, United States, is also the Founder of Shakirat Enifeni Foundation, affirmed that the computer systems which are of highest grade, serves as a motivation for students to pay more attention to studies, aiding them in research and development for academic excellence and societal growth, instead of indulging in illicit acts.

The don maintained that the gesture was not planned for praise -singing but was bore out of passion to see younger students break new grounds and do exploits in their studies, adding that the possession of a computer system (laptops) in this era of Information Communication Technology (ICT) is a sine qua non to greater heights.

The Professor, an alumnus of Lagos State University (LASU) donated 24 computers to the Faculty of Arts and the Department of Philosophy, recently, 14 was donated to the faculty of Arts, while the department of Philosophy received 10 computers.

The scholar asseverated that the donation was necessary to equip the students mentally for global competitiveness and relevance. “Our graduates need to be at par with latest trends in their chosen fields. The world is moving at a very fast pace. God blesses us so we can lift others. Students must not be found wanting nor lag behind for whatever reason.”

For the purpose, he said, “I gave myself education out of nothing but with the support of some spirited persons and eventually survived the difficult times. Now I am in a position to give back and make myself available to the younger ones for mentorship.

“I had no mentor in my days, but I am here today to mentor, guide and give back to the society in my own little way. I have since discovered that there was the need to deepen mentorship among our youths by filling in the gaps in any area we can.

“We need a society that we all can be proud of. So we need to give younger people the support base they require, and one of such ways is to give them tools like this because the future is technology,”

He called on members of the intellectual community with same vision to make themselves available to support and mentor the younger ones via different channels.

“We can mentor and impact in our little way in the society. There are enormous needs to be met. Undoubtedly, dearth of knowledge sets a nation backward. If we don’t guide these ones in modern trends, particularly in technology, mentorship, financial and material support, they can’t stand the test of time. A contemporary graduate needs to be well informed” he stressed.

In appreciation, the Principal of the school, Mr. Bello Akeem, said professor Shetta-Bey’s kind gesture was rare since not many of his kind could remember their alma mater especially in a time like this. According to him, the name

‘Olanrewaju Shetta- Bey’ has been engraved in not only in the golden book of the school but in the minds of the students as posterity would never forget him.

“We commend him. His name has been added to the list of mentors of the school. We believe other alumni can follow suit. Our students are among the high flyers in West African Senior School Examination, our teachers are also awarded for ‘excellence teaching’, every effort is geared towards making our children responsible citizens tomorrow,” he affirmed.

The recipients: Samuel Oladimeji, science students in (SS 2B); Afolabi Amirat, a commercial student in (SS 2C); Okelarin Victor -an Art student in (SS 2D); Bada Abdulsalam, a science student in (SS 1B); Adedeji Arafah of commercial department in (SS 1C) and Adewunmi Joseph of Art department in (SS 1E) at different interviews pledged not only to study harder, but to be of good conduct and emerge best in their SSCE as well as give back to the society in the nearest future.

“I feel overwhelmed, and promised not to disappoint our parents, teachers, the donor nor my country at large. They should expect more from me. May God reimburse professor Shetta-Bey” Adedeji prayed.

Reacting, a parent (Mrs Adedeji Abiodun) to a beneficiary (Miiss Adedeji) and Mrs Mgbada (parent) prayed for the donor for greater heights, promised to nurture their children for greater excellence.

“This is a kind gesture from a humane personality. He has a large heart. The Almighty will reward him superabundantly, and posterity will never forget his great deeds,” they unanimously prayed.