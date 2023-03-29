By Brown Chimezie

Twenty seven years after the original remake of blockbuster movie, Domitilla: The Reboot, is set to premiere across cinemas nationwide on April 7 while the movie will premiere on April 1.

The movie is distributed and co-produced by FilmOne Entertainment and Zeb Ejiro Production Company alongside Film Trybe.

It is an action-packed, suspense-induced, crime and thriller film that depicts the life of street hawkers in Lagos State, a sprawling city of about 21 million people.

Domitilla, produced by renowned Nollywood film producer, Zeb Ejiro, is a Nollywood classic of the 1990s. It is full of action and suspense as one event sets off a chain of additional events.

The story revolves around four main female characters — Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee — and the choices they make and the domino effects of their choices.

These women are all bound now by Domitilla, an evil empire established and controlled by Madam Vee. But can the ladies survive the very city that chops them up and crushes them out? Will they have a choice? We can only wait to find out.

Kayode Kasum, creative director of Film Trybe and director of Domitilla the Sequel, said: “I am thankful, for without the first, we wouldn’t have the Reboot, glad we get to savour both.”

Top actors in the film include Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Auiunoh, Elvina Ibru, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.

“When we first made Domitilla, it was a story inspired by societal challenges that, over time, have proven to be not only akin to the ’90s but trans-generational.

“In recognition of its relevance in these times, we have decided to make a reboot to the story, factoring recent socio-cultural advancements,” Ejiro said.