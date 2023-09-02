By Chinelo Obogo

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for ordering the suspension of Nigeria Air, the national carrier project launched by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

AON’s spokesman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said in a statement, that it was evident to everyone who had followed developments around the Nigeria Air project, that “the idea was not only ill-thought- out but also lacked any modicum of transparency.”

During a tour of the airports in Lagos on Thursday, Keyamo had announced that the Nigeria Air project which is currently in a legal tussle between the AON and the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has been suspended pending a thorough review of the terms and conditions of the deal. He also announced the suspension of the concession of Abuja and Kano international terminals, saying he would have to go through the project to ensure that the interests of Nigerians are protected.

Last year, the AON dragged Sirika to court seeking to stop the national carrier deal and withdraw the Air Transport Licence already issued to Nigeria Air by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. The AON also claimed that the firm which served as transaction adviser for the transaction was incorporated in March last year and alleged that the company was linked to the aviation minister.

The local airlines further alleged that the ATL issued to Nigeria Air did not pass through the normal security clearance. According to them, the Federal Government’s partnership with Ethiopian Airlines on the project would send domestic airlines out of business by opening up the domestic air travel market to Ethiopian Airlines. The statement by Keyamo on Thursday announcing the suspension of Nigeria Air was commended by AON and industry stakeholders.

“Aside from stakeholders in the aviation industry, it was evident to everyone who had followed developments around the Nigeria Air project under the immediate past administration that the idea was not only ill-thought- out but also lacked any modicum of transparency.

“It was therefore no surprise that the House of Representatives Committees on Aviation which investigated the process and purported launch of Nigeria Air on Friday, June 2, 2023 described it as a “fraud. It remains a puzzle to Nigerians why the processes of actualising such a major national project was shrouded in almost utter secrecy until the end of the last government.

“However, we remain confident that by suspending the Nigeria Air project to allow for a thorough review, the Aviation Minister will put things right and help restore Nigeria’s image in the global aviation family.

AON continues to believe that it is not right to float a national carrier on the terms set out by the last Aviation Minister, which would undermine, even destroy, the aviation sector in Nigeria with Ethiopian Airlines waiting on the wings for total takeover.

“We have no doubt that the Aviation Minister has the right vision for the development of the sector which is driven by public interest considerations for the good of Nigerians,” the statement noted.