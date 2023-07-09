From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A civil society group, Movement Against Corruption in Nigeria (MACIN) has accused the former governor of Kano State , Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of emplying the court to delay his appearance for questioning by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti – corruption Commission

In a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists ,Kano, on Sunday, the Chairman of the Movement , Comrade Kahim Dunkan insisted that part of delay plot was his obtaining a court order restraineing the Kano State Anti-Corruption Commission. DSS and Police from arresting or investigating him.

The Movement expressed dismay at the situation and insisted that the course of justice stood a better chance if the former Governor submitted himself to the law.

The Movement also urged the security agencies in the country to monitor the movement of the former governor, alleging that he might run away ftom the land if his plans to overcome his investigation and prosecution fails.

^We call on the International Criminal Police Organization, the Nigerian Immigration Service, and all other relevant agencies to put him on close watch so as not run away from the country before his investigation is concluded” they stated.

They also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to distance his administration from the former governor and his associates while imploring the former governor to submit himself for investigation so as to allow justice to take its course.