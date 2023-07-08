From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti- corruption Commission (PCACC) from inviting the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahii Umar Ganduje to appear before it over the purported dollar video clips.

Justice A. M Liman of the Federal High Court restrained the Commission from, “Harassing, intimidating, threatening to arrest, inviting, detaining the applicant or his children or any member of his family or any appointee who served in his administration or forcefully taking over the applicant’s properties or his children’s or that of any member of family”

The order followed an ex-parte motion filed on Friday by counsel to the applicant, which listed the Inspector General of Police, Kano State Commissioner of Police, the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Attorney General of Kano State as co-respondents.

It could be recalled that the anti- graft commission, chaired by Muhuyi Magaji Rimin – Gado had, earlier in the week, extended an invitation to the former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Ganduje requesting him to appear before it by next week for questioning.

The Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado had told journalists at the event of a one day dialogue on anti – corruption crusade in the state that, “ I had signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the Commission next week because this what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself”

Asked of his reaction in the event that the former governor failed to appear as invited, Rimin-gado, who had a dramatic battle with the former administration and was relieved of his assignment as the Chairman of the Commission, had replied that, “There is what the law provides, the law is coercive in nature, it compels obedience. The law doesn’t lobby you to come and do certain things. There are procedures and we will follow all the necessary steps to do what is needful” .