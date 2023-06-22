From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene has urged the federal government to heed the call by Governor Chukwuma Soludo and other stakeholders to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo VP insisted that restoration and promotion of rule of law and respect for the fundamental human rights of individuals were key to the stability of the polity.

He noted that it would restore people’s confidence in governance.

The Ohaneze chieftain condemned in strong terms the recent outburst of the ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo who allegedly asked the federal government not to release the IPOB leader, noting that his (Dokubo’s) views were prompted by personal and selfish interests to attract favour from government.

According to Chief Okeke Ogene, continued detention of Kanu was not in the interest of the country since different courts of competent jurisdiction had already freed him.

He assured that Igbo stakeholders were not relenting in the efforts to ensure that he was released.

On the demolition of some buildings at Alaba International Market in Lagos State, he urged Ndigbo in the area to remain calm as Ohaneze Ndigbo was taking all measures and had sustained efforts to ensure peaceful resolution of the matter to protect their interest.

Chief Okeke Ogene commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his political will and courage in focusing on delivering his promises to the people of the State, noting that the Ekwulobia flyover project and other infrastructural facilities were aimed at accelerating sustainable development and better future for the State.

He commended those affected for their understanding and collaboration with the State government.