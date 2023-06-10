From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has expressed sadness over the death of the founder of the African Independent Television (AIT), Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Dokpesi died on May 29, this year.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday, by his Director General of Anakwenze Campaign Organization, Eric Oluwole.

Anakwenze also paid tribute to a former lawmaker, who represented Anambra Central Senatorial District in the sixth National Assembly, Sen Clement Annie Okonkwo who died recently.

He described the death of the late Dokpesi as a huge loss to the entire PDP family, media industry and the country as a whole.

“The late former Senator Okonkwo and late Dokpesi are huge loss to our great party PDP, we pray God grant their souls eternal rest.

“This is a big lesson for everyone of us especially our party to be more united, the leadership of the party needs to come together and resolve any crisis among the party members, togetherness we shall achieve a great nation.

“I want to also use this opportunity to appeal to the new government to have the love of the nation at heart, no matter the political parties we belong, let us see ourselves as one, political differences should not affect the development of the country.

“We pray God give the departed souls family fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss, ” the statement read.