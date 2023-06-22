…calls for repentance from Nigerians

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Dunia, yesterday, described late Dr. Raymond Dokpesi as humility personified as displayed by one of the thieves that was crucified with Jesus Christ who pleaded that Jesus should remember him in paradise while the other was castigating him.

The Bishop in his homily at a funeral mass held at the open field of St. Peters Secondary School Agenebode, Etsako East local government area of Edo State said Dokpesi was also given to charity in his life time.

“As the saying goes, charity covers a multitude of sin. He represented charity, he repented and came back to represent with his creator. We must return to God, we must use this occasion whoever we are to return to God. We must continue his charity work because the dead can no longer do charity because he said that even in his death, he will continue to do charity through his media.”

In his remarks, Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said the late Dokpesi was a fearless politician who was not afraid to “speak truth to power.

“Today in Nigeria and the African continent, you cannot talk of the media without mentioning Dokpesi.

“In the political space, he was a very bold, fearless and courageous person.”

The late media mogul was interred at his residence in Agenebode.

In attendance were Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) to President Bola Tinubu, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, immediate past governor of Delta State, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, the Senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Others were former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndidi Elumelu, Sen Francis Alimikhena, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Ogiadomhe, Sen Ben Obi, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the Vice Chairman South South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Dan Orbih, representatives of the traditional institution, religious leaders, among others.