By Chukwudi Nweje

Former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has paid glowing tribute to the late founder of DAAR Communication, owner of RayPower and African Independent Television, Raymond Dokpesi, describing him as an uncommon Nigerian whose passing will be difficult to replace.

He described Dokpesi as a man of unimpeachable intellect and uncommon courage, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain convinced him to liberalise the broadcasting space for private ownership.

He said he first met Dokpesi on his assumption of office as head of state in 1984 following the palace coup that toppled head of state, Muhammadu Buhari, and their friendship blossomed over the years.

He said it took him one week after the death of Dokpesi to muster the courage to pay tribute because he was still in shock.

“Up till now, I am still grieving; Raymond has gone to the world beyond. A mishmash of thoughts have been rushing through my mind: what happened? Why now? Why him? Who can replace this great icon of many cherished parts? Too many nagging questions.”

He noted that Dokpesi was a man driven by his convictions, which reflected on the pioneering innovations RayPower and AIT brought into broadcasting in Nigeria.

“AIT and RayPower FM became the toast of private broadcasting in Nigeria. They were upbeat. It marked the beginning of opening up the media space in both print and broadcast media in Nigeria. “At some point in his trajectory, he approached me about wanting to participate in active politics. He had a burning passion as a patriot that he was, to be one of the disruptors of a system that wasn’t yielding the desired growth and development.

“He was a man, passionate about his dreams. He was patriotic and optimistic about a greater Nigeria. He was committed and driven by love for nation; much more than any other reason. He believed so strongly that Nigeria has all it takes to be a big player in Africa, nay the world. While I was in government, he was one of my civilian resource persons.

“His ideas were often didactic and exploratory. Allow him 24hours, and Raymond would come up with an encyclopaedia of ideas and suggestions that one could hardly ignore. He, indeed, was reservoir of knowledge on so many topics and areas of human endeavour, Raymond Dokpesi was a rare persona that occupied his unique space in life. His passing has been grief to me,” Babangida said, adding that Dokpesi was one of the few “Nigerians he sought their political advice, especially when the issues were complex, and required critical thinking.”

He said Dokpesi was a close confident who associated with and assisted him in several ways.

“On my 80th birthday, when the IBB Legacy Dialogue debuted, aside from accepting to be the chairman on the occasion, he deployed his AIT platform for live coverage for the several hours of it, without asking to be paid a dime. Also, he stayed through the programme from 10am to 5.30pm. His commitment to friendship is eternal and unshakeable. In 2010, as director general of my presidential campaign, he discharged his responsibility as though there was no tomorrow. His energy, passion, commitment, diligence, resilience and perseverance to getting results is nonpareil.

On behalf of his family, Babangida prayed God to grant the entire Dokpesi family the fortitude to bear the loss, and added that the people of Edo State and to all Nigerians, adding that his passing is a huge loss.