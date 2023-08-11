• To resume work on Saturday

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Resident Doctors under the umbrella of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has called the nationwide strike.

NARD President, Dr. Innocent Orji, who confirmed the development, added that the doctors were directed to resume work on Saturday morning by 8am.

The doctors embarked on nationwide strike few weeks ago to register their discontent with the unfair treatment from the Federal Government.

They were supposed to embarked on nationwide daily mass protest last Wednesday but was called off following the intervention of the Federal Government and members of the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) waded into the rift between the Federal Government and the resident doctors in Nigeria.

NMA President, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, in a statement, registered the displeasure of NMA on the inability of the Federal Government to resolve the issues as raised by the resident doctors.

He said that for NMA being the mother association to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), it has become a matter of policy to protect/promote the interest of Resident Doctors.

He said: “This avoidable labour dispute has gone on for far too long to the detriment of the common Nigerian citizen. It’s important that Government quickly conclude measures to resolve all areas of disagreement and eschew all punitive responses in the interest of industrial harmony.”