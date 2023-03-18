Fast rising female DJ, Iwuagwu Ebere Pat aka Commissioner DJ Wysei, has teamed up with DAW Empire to add more value to her craft.

The ‘Drummer Queen’ as she’s also called, took the entertainment industry by surprise when she became the youngest female deejay to play on radio.

Still in her early 20s, Iwuagwu Ebere has won several high-profiled awards within and beyond Nigeria, even as she hinted that aiming for the peak of her job continues to be a motivation for her.

However, one thing that seems to be working in her favour is how she manages to infuse drums into her play. Not quite long ago, Ebere was named as one of the five effective female DJs in Africa by CNN and BBC.

Speaking about joining DAW Empire and what she hopes to bring to the table, the entertainer said it has always been her dream to work with a brand as dynamic as DAW, adding that the platform’s track record of contributing to the success and growth of its artistes encouraged her to get on board.