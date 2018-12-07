Rita Okoye

Guinness World Record holder for longest club Deejaying, Kelvin Confidence aka DJ Blinky has released a new single entitled Kolombo, featuring King Perryy.

Produced by Lussh, it was mixed and mastered by Sean Stan. DJ Blinky revealed that the new single is designed to pass a message to people that it’s only God that can bless them in their respective fields. He also explained that despite his sound being similar to that of the likes of DJ Obi and DJ Kaywise among others, he doesn’t see them as a challenge.

He says: “I only see them as motivation. They are good at what they do. They both have different styles and I’m

coming with my style and focus- ing on myself.”

DJ Blinky made headlines when he set the record for the longest Deejaying ever after he played for 480 hours nonstop in Lagos.