• Man who lost wife to childbirth, buries spouse, mother same day

From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

An officer serving with the Ebonyi State Command of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anthony Iffi Onu, has many things rioting in his mind. He recently lost his wife in the most pathetic circumstance. And the remains of his centenarian mother are yet to be buried.

The 59-year-old man, who would be retiring from service by December stayed with his wife, Favour Ogonna Onu, for years after marriage without a child. Then, God answered their prayer and blessed them with a child by the time the woman was already over 40 years.

Since their door of blessings had opened, Favour who was a pastor conceived again, and this time, received double favour by way of a set of male twins. Unfortunately, she is not alive to savour the joy of motherhood.

She reportedly gave up ghost the on Friday, April 20, 2023, shortly after giving birth at Onicha Local Government. The bundle of blessing turned to tragedy as the 47-year-old woman died in the theatre after being delivered of the male children.

Prior to her death, the lifeless body of her 104-year-old mother in-law, Mrs Agnes Onu, aka Ngwuta Nwiffi, was already in the morgue waiting for interment.

The situation has thrown the civil defence officer off balance for two reasons. One, he does not have the financial strength for the burials of the two women. Two, he is also burdened about taking care of the little angels God delivered through his deceased spouse.

Onu told Daily Sun that this is the hardest moment of his life: “Right now, I am passing through hard time in my life because the death of my wife who died after giving birth to twins.

“It is certain that the dead ones will be buried. My major concern is how to take care of the two children and their five years elder sister. Presently the twins are under the custody of one of my sister in-laws at Nnewi in Anambra State.”

According to him, though the twins fell sick periodically, they were still strong at the time of filing this report. He noted that as much as his sister in-law tried, managing the babies had not been easy as they required very special care.

He is also worried about how he would be able to manage without his wife who he said had been quite supportive spiritually and otherwise. He said he would soon retire from service. He is troubled with his poor financial base and how to care for his family without his wife.