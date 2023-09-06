From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano, has dismissed the petition of Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, son of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for lack of merit.

The petitioner through his counsel, A. T. Falola, had challenged the victory of Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the said elections.

Jobe was returned winner of the elections of Rimin Gado/Dawakin Tofa/ Tofa Federal House of Representatives constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) having polled a total of 52456 votes while Ganduje polled 44809 votes.

While delivering its judgment on February 25th elections the three member panel led by Justice Flora Ngoz Azinge dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

The panel held that the petitioner had failed to present sufficient evidence to support his allegation against the respondents. The tribunal awarded N200,000 as cost to the respondents, jointly and severally.