From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested an ex corps member of the commission whose name is being withheld, over his involvement in the Nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in uniform.

Sector Commander of the FRSC in Imo, Mr Evaristus Ebeniro who disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday said the dismissed corps member was arrested immediately he was caught in the unprofessional conduct and the commission’s regalia recovered from him.

Ebeniro said that although the protester was a special marshal of the corps,but he has since been de-marshaled and no longer holds a Special Marshals identity card.

He added that the protester was, whilst serving as a special marshal, summoned as a result of inactivity and lack of commitment to duties but absconded and was therefore de-marshaled in absentia in line with the rules of the corps.

“ The incident prompted the Command to commence investigation to unravel the identity of the protester.

“ It is now confirmed that the protester who happened to be a unionist was once a special marshal.

“ The Command hereby makes it categorically and unequivocally clear that the protester is no longer with the Corps and that he acted alone in that show of shame “, he said.