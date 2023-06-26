From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Electricity distribution companies have again increased their tariff by 40 per cent from July 1, 2023, citing high exchange rate and inflation as their reason.

In a statement, both Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ikeja Distribution Company (IKDC) said that for post-paid customers, a significant increment is imminent in their monthly billing, starting from August.

The DisCos said that Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2022 set the exchange rate at N441/$1, which may now be adjusted to about N750/$1.

“We may be looking at a base tariff of N100 per kWh for Band C (12 – 16 supply hours per day).

Bands A (20 hours and above) and B (16 – 20 hours) will be much higher.

“If you have a prepaid meter, buying bulk energy units for your home or office before the end of the month may help you make some savings before you have to buy at the new rate” the statement, noted.