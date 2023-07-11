From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has prayed the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) against his N20 billion suit he brought against the corps.

Mr Mbah had filed his suit to seek the court’s validation for his discharge certificate disowned by the NYSC.

He filed the suit in May after the NYSC disowned the discharge certificate he claimed the corps had issued him after completing his national youth service in 2003.

Mr Mbah, in his suit, is seeking N20 billion in damages against the NYSC for alleged conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts.

The NYSC, in its priminary objection, maintained it did not issue the certificate in Mr Mbah’s possession.

The NYSC, through its counsel, Aminu Sadauki, while moving his objection to Mbah’s lawsuit, told the court that Governor Mbah should have first petitioned or appealed to the Presidency if he was aggrieved about the any actions or statements by the NYSC, rather than approaching the court straightaway.

According to the NYSC’s lawyer, it is only when the Presidency is unable to resolve the matter that he would have the right to approach the court.

However, Mbah, in his objection, told the court to dismiss NYSC’s objection on the ground that he is neither a serving corps member or an employee of the NYSC.

According to him, section 20 of the NYSC Act, which NYSC’s lawyer referred to does not applied to him.

However, responding, governor mbah through his counsel, A. S. Oshomegie, a Senior Advocate, urged the court to dismiss the objections.

After counsels in the matter adopted and argued their written addresses, Justice Ekwo fixed the case for September 22 for ruling.