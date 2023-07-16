…Restates commitment to Nembe-Brass Road

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has warned those fomenting trouble and beating the drums of war in Opu-Nembe community in Nembe Local Government Area of the state to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law.

Speaking in Government House, Yenagoa, on Friday, when members of the Nembe Se Congress paid him a courtesy visit, Governor Diri stated that the government will not fold its arms and watch a few individuals disturb the peace of the Nembe Kingdom, particularly in the Bassambiri community.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, expressed displeasure over the situation in Nembe adding that the government will take appropriate action against anyone found wanting no matter how highly placed.

He stressed that without peace, development would elude the people of the area and that all hands ought to be on deck to ensure that peace prevailed in the Bassambiri community.

Governor Diri lauded the Nembe Se Congress for their interest in the Nembe-Brass road, saying he is encouraged by the group’s partnership with the state government to ensure the project saw the light of day.

He urged other groups in the state to emulate the congress by showing interest in government projects, its activities and raising concerns in appropriate quarters rather than engaging in social media criticisms.

He frowned at those playing politics with the road project, saying since news broke about the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited taking over construction of the road, nothing had been done by the company or the federal government.

Responding to a request to upgrade facilities in schools in Nembe, the governor said the government was not leaving any stone unturned in its efforts to transform the education sector.

He explained that the educational direction of the state was science and vocational education in order to empower the youths beyond paper certificates.

His words: “As a government, we will not sit down and watch anybody make Nembe-Bassambiri ungovernable.

“Let me say this with all sense of responsibility that those who have been playing politics with security in the area will be dealt with no matter how highly placed.

“Like every other project we have embarked upon, we will not abandon the Nembe-Brass road. The benefits of that road are enormous.

Earlier, president of the Nembe Se Congress, Dr. Ebiegberi Domo-Spiff, lauded Governor Diri for taking the bull by the horns to kick-start the Nembe-Brass road project.

He called on the government to strictly monitor the project by appointing a consultant with the relevant expertise to ensure that it meets the specification and that it is completed within the timeframe.

Dr. Domo-Spiff also appealed to the government to provide ferries to ease water transportation in the Nembe and Brass axis as well as ensure strict compliance with maritime laws to improve safety on the waterways.