From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed the readiness of the state government to prosecute suspects arrested over alleged involvement in the theft of two children from the state.

The two children, aged four and two years, were stolen on June 19 2023 and trafficked from Igbogene community in Yenagoa local Government Area to Abia and Enugu states.

However, through the discreet investigation of the police the children were located and the traffickers arrested.

Diri, who spoke during a thanksgiving service held for the successful rescue of the children at Greater Works International Fire Ministry in Nedugo community, Yenagoa, expressed delight for their safe return to their parents.

He reiterated the commitment of Bayelsa State government on the security of its citizens and promised that all suspects arrested in the case would be prosecuted.

The governor, represented by the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Gender Response Initiative (GRIT), Dr Dise Harry, appreciated his wife, Dr. Gloria Diri, Commissioner of Women Affairs, Faith Opene, Bayelsa State Police command, Coordinator Child Protection Network, Bayelsa State chapter, among others for all the support given to the families of the innocent children.