From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Douye Diri has called on Corps members deployed to the State for national service to work for the development and transformation of their host communities.

Diri, represented by Secretary to the State Government/ Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board, Alabo Gideon Ekeuwei, while presiding over the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B” Stream II Orientation Course held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Boro Town,said the Corps Members have a big role to play in the wholistic development of their respective host communities using primary and secondary assignments as efficient platforms.

He also said the security and welfare of Corps members during the service year will remain the top priority of the government to enable them serve the nation.

Ekeiwei assured that the government will continue to provide conducive environment and welfare packages for them to have a rewarding service year in Bayelsa state.

He seized the opportunity to urge those that will volunteer as INEC ad hoc staff in the forth coming gubernatorial election in the state to ensure the process is free, credible, just and fair in line with electoral guidelines and global best practice.

Ekeuwei enjoined the corps members to shun induced rejection and said that truancy, abseentism and redundancy will not be tolerated by the state government.

In her welcome remarks, the State Coordinator, Mrs Okpalifo Obiageli Charity called on the corps members to emulate their predecessors by carrying out their duties diligently, describing primary and secondary assignments as important cardinal programmes of of the Service Corps.

She commended the camp officials for the synergy, cooperation and dedication to duty that ensured a hitch free orientation excercise.

Mrs Okapalifo also thanked the governor, government and good people of Bayelsa state for the immense support to the scheme.

While noting that the ongoing construction of two additional hostels and drainages as practical demonstration of the interest of state government in the welfare of the corps members posted to the the state, She appealed to all corps employers to assist the corps members to quickly settle down to render quality services to the state.

She encouraged them to build on the skills acquired during the in-camp Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme in order to empower themselves for self-reliance and to also endeavour to actively participate in the post camp skills training.