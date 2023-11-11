From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor and gubernatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over the restriction of supporters of the party from voting in Nembe.

Diri who stated this shortly after voting said though he is satisfied with the conduct of the exercise in his polling unit, reports from Nembe Local Government Area is cause for concern.

According to him the PDP has written an official letter to the chairman of INEC on the matter.

“They have to take drastic measures to allow our people to go in there to monitor the voting process. What we call for is a free and fair electoral process,” he said.

Let accreditation of voters in Nembe be done by the BVAS as I have done here today.”

Speaking further, Diri accused Sylva of winning elections through violence, adding that the people of Bayelsa do not deserve a violent governor.

He accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress( APC), Chief Timipre Sylva of employing violence to win elections.