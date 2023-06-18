From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has granted scholarships to university level to children of the four supporters of Bayelsa Queens Football Club that died in a road accident a week ago.

The governor also directed immediate employment for their wives while anyone that is not employable be empowered by the state government to set up a business.

He directed the Ministry of Trade and Industry to liaise with the Office of the Secretary to the State Government to immediately effect the pronouncement.

His Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as having given the directives over the weekend during the funeral service for the deceased at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

Eze Igali, 38, Kurotimi Igali, 36, Clement Diripigi, 34 and Philemon Ogidi, 38 all lost their lives in an auto crash along Kwale- Asaba road last Sunday on their way to Asaba to support the state’s female team playing the final game of the Super Six playoff.

Diri speaking at the funeral service held at the Peace Park , opposite Bayelsa Government House while lamenting their deaths said they were promising youths who died in active service to the state.

“We join the Igali, Diripigi and Ogidi families to mourn these four young men of Eniwari and Fonibiri communities, all in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of our state.

“They gave their best to the state. They contributed their quota towards the development of Bayelsa and they died in active service.

“These young men embarked on that trip to bring victory to Bayelsa and to make the image of our state soar higher. Unfortunately, they lost their lives in the process, ” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Igali family, Ambassador Boladei Igali said while they cannot question the will of God over the tragedy that befell the family, it will not deter them from being one of the biggest sporting families in the country.

Dr. Igali thanked the governor and the state government for the support since the incident occurred.

Igali, who was a former Federal Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, urged Bayelsans to continue to pray for the families at this difficult time as well as for those still hospitalised as a result of the accident.

The remains of the four youths were on Saturday interred at the Azikoro cemetery in Yenagoa.