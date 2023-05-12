From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, in a bid to tackle the menace of flooding, has inaugurated the flood and erosion control directorate in the state.

The committee, which is saddled with the responsibility of proffering a lasting solution to the flooding and erosion problem, was set up on March 30, 2023, but now formally inaugurated.

Diri, while inaugurating the members, urged them to write their names in the annals of history of Bayelsa State by developing sustainable flood management mechanisms, stating that they have been carefully selected to be in the committee.

“You have been carefully and thoroughly selected, and I have no doubt in my mind you fit in for this assignment. Yours is therefore, an urgent invitation to save lives and property, and write your names in history in Bayelsa State, and by implication, in Nigeria.

“You must address the threat of flood and erosion with utmost priority that it deserves, develop sustainable flood management practices, introduce erosion control techniques and design flood resistant structures among other structures that can be adopted to mitigate the risk involved in the very near future,” Diri said.

Those inaugurated include Omuso D. Omuso, director general; Daniel Tenemeni Ebi, secretary; Edmond Allison Oguru, Iyeritei Quickpenny, Amos Waritimi, and Peter Niemennam Ikuli.

Others are Ebifuro Odubo (representative of Niger Delta University), Kingsley Onyeche, Winston Bellygam, technical adviser and Harcourt Adukeh, also to serve as technical adviser.

Bayelsa State suffered devastating flooding in 2022 which caused untold agony for the people while roads infrastructure and other property worth billions of naira were destroyed.