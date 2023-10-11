– Adeleke rallies support for Diri’s re-election

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, his Osun state counterpart, Governor, Ademola Adeleke, first Military Governor of old Rivers State, King Diete Spiff and prominent Ijaw elders have extolled the virtues of the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, Late Chief D.S.P Alamieyeseigha at his 8th memorial anniversary lecture with the theme: ‘’ The Ijaw Question and Leadership Imperative: Lessons from Alamieyeseigha Legacies in Yenagoa

Senator Diri who described Alamieyeseigha as a man of the people said the former governor worked for the collective interest of Ijaw people.

According to him, the best way to honour the legacy of the former governor is towards the unity of the Ijaw people.

His words: “He was indeed an Ijaw nationalist in all ramifications, and wherever Ijaw interest is found, Alamieyeseigha is there to protect that interest. Alamieyeseigha was a Governor of the people and anyone who had contact with Chief D. S. P Alamieyeseigha will never regret it.

“So, there is a lot we have learnt from this man. Today, some of the things I do that some people don’t know are what I learnt from the late Chief D. S. P Alamieyeseigha.

“We should look at the things that will bring us together rather than the things separating us. Let us look at how we will build Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation”, he said

In his brief, Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, saluted the courage of Alamieyeseigha for laying a solid foundation for a new Bayelsa.

His words, “I copy some of his style of leadership. He is very compassionate towards people. Alamieyeseigha was a man who love his people, he laid the foundation for a new Bayelsa”

The guest lecturer, and President Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, while extolling the legacies of the late Governor, called for the unity of the Ijaw Nation to keep the memories of the great leader.

Meanwhile Adeleke has rallied support for the re-election bid of Diri noting that there was no need to change a winning team represented by Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Speaking at the inauguration of the section 4 of the Igbogene- AIT- Elebele Outer Ring Road in Yenagoa, he called on the people to come on November 11 to vote for continued prosperity in Bayelsa state.

Diri in his remarks while acknowledging that the road was initiated by his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson said its completion was the fulfilment of his electioneering promises to the people.

According to him the road creates an alternative route outside Yenagoa while opening up the state to robust infrastructure development.