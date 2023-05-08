From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Director- General, New Media to Governor Douye Diri, Dr Kolawole Oredipe has dismissed as “mischief-induced’’ a viral report suggesting that there is a rift between Diri and his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson.

The report purported from a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) had said the rift between the two leaders was evident in the media war between their social media aides.

Oredipe in a statement said the reported feud “is a product of the warped imagination of a political jobber doing the bidding of an opposition political party and his desperate sponsors.”

According to him, the renewed attempt to create “imaginary disaffection” between two prominent Bayelsa PDP leaders will fail like other previous efforts.

Oredipe declared that it is indeed devilish for anyone to be promoting hatred between Governor Diri and Senator Dickson.

While noting that opposition elements in the state are yet to get over their massive loss during the recently concluded general elections, he expressed displeasure with the airing of such concocted news by a news media contrary to the guidelines of the National Broadcast Commission (NBC).

Oredipe urged well meaning Bayelsans to disregard the report, adding that Diri and Dickson enjoy a cordial relationship that would deal a massive blow to the opposition in the forthcoming governorship election.

The statement reads in part, “The truth remains that the two leaders enjoy a great relationship. It is, therefore, evident that the opposition in the state, which are still bruised after the shellacking they got in the recent general election, are uncomfortable with this chummy relationship. They equally know that the coherence and team work of the two leaders spell further political doom for them in the coming governorship election.

“Significantly, Governor Diri has repeatedly acknowledged the unflinching support of Senator Dickson for his administration and has no reason whatsoever to engage in any political war with him contrary to the mischievous claims of the sponsors of hatred and division.

“It is even more embarrassing that a radio station in Yenagoa aired such a concocted content promoting hatred during its news bulletin against the broadcast principles enunciated by the National Broadcast Commission (NBC).

“For the umpteenth time, we urge all Bayelsans and the public in general to disregard such reports, whose objective is to create an impression of disaffection where there was none. Governor Diri and Distinguished Senator Dickson’s relationship remains robust and cordial.”