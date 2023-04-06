From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

For the first time in the history of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, the party would be conducting its governorship primary election without drama and tension that had dogged previous exercises. The state of the PDP today is largely due to the way the leader of the party in the state, Governor Douye Diri has conducted its affairs, minimizing conflicts while leveraging on the massive structure the party had built over the years.

The results of the 2023 general elections released so far have put the PDP on a strong footing reinforcing its position as the leading party in the state. In 2019, the party lost three national assembly seats, (Bayelsa East, Nembe/ Brass and, Southern Ijaw Federal constituencies). From the results released by INEC, it has reclaimed Bayelsa East and Nembe/ Brass Constituency, while it is in the driving seat to reclaim Southern Ijaw as it is leading the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 400 votes. In the House of Assembly election, the PDP is in clear majority winning 17 seats with Ogbia constituency II yet to be decided.

Political pundits believe Diri’s peaceful disposition and deft political moves have neutralised the opposition within its ranks turning the party into a formidable force capable to confront the opposition as the state inches to the 2023 governorship election.

PDP’s litany of crisis-ridden governorship primaries

In 1999, PDP had to navigate the crisis thrown up by the political face-off between late former governor Diepreye Solomon Alamieyeseigha and his main challenger, Amb Emmanuel Otiotio at the PDP governorship primaries. In 2003, it took the then Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to personally come to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital to appeal publicly at the Samson Siasia Sports complex to the then Executive Director, Finance and Administration, of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Ndutimi Alaibe to shelve his ambition to contest the PDP primaries with Alamieyeseigha after the duo had polarised the party with the State Working Committee (SWC) divided.

The 2006 PDP governorship primary election was also crisis ridden with then governor, Dr Goodluck Jonathan having to dig deep using all ammunitions in his arsenal to subdue Alaibe who was in pole position to ‘grab’ the PDP governorship ticket. After Jonathan’s nomination as running mate to the late Umaru Yar Adua, Timipre Sylva who was eventually given the ticket had gone through a tortuous journey fighting vested interests to get it.

In 2011, after he initially won the primaries, Sylva was subjected to another primaries where he and the likes of Alaibe and Ben Bruce were disqualified paving way for Seriake Dickson to be crowned as the PDP candidate.

Dickson’s second term bid seems to be an uphill task especially when forces led by former First lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan positioned the then powerful SA Domestic to President Jonathan, Mr Waripamo Dudafa to run against him.

In 2019, Dickson’s political brinkmanship against his deputy, Gboribiogha Jonah, Alaibe, Dr Franklin Osaisai, Kenebi Okoko, Benson Agadaga, Konbowei Benson, Kemela Okara, Nimbofa Ayawei, David Alagoa, Talford Ongolo, Rueben Okoya, Godknows Igali and Emmanuel Paulker gave Diri the PDP ticket amid all the drama and eventual court case instituted by Alaibe.

However going by current realities, Diri is going to run the primaries as a sole candidate. His emergence as the sole candidate for the PDP governorship primaries did not come to many as a surprise. After the initial reluctance to assume full leadership of the party, he has left no one in doubt about the ability to manage different interests within the party. Though like political observers have pointed, there are still grumblings from some elements in the party but the broad consensus is that Diri enjoys a good relationship with a vast majority of party members and elders, and leaders of the party have queued behind him.

Diri’s predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson is one of the leaders of the party supporting the governor. During a New Year visit to the governor at his country home at Sampou to reciprocate a Christmas Day visit to him at Toru Orua, he commended him for continuing with projects in the state and for a harmonious relationship.

“Let me say that I am pleased with the work you are doing. With the road project you have continued, our communities are now being connected. Specifically on the very important Sagbama/ Ekeremor road project that we toiled for is a major infrastructure agenda on which we elected. Let me thank you for your thoughtfulness in pioneering this visit, which for me is a tradition. I recall how the governor made last Christmas memorable for me and we were very pleased with that.

“This tradition we have started, I believe it is one of the benefits of the experiment that led to the emergence of this government, an experiment in the sense that after eight years, the governor and the system will decide on succession.”

PDP ticket on merit

There is no gainsaying that from the decision of party members not to challenge Diri for the PDP governorship ticket, there is already a consensus that they are satisfied with his performance. Even before his clearance, the talk in the state was that there is no better candidate to represent the PDP at the 2023 governorship elections than Diri.

Speaking at the third anniversary thanksgiving of his government, Diri also alluded to the fact that he is on a mission to develop the state.

“Today we are to thank God for three years of our administration. When we started, there were predictions that we would not last up to a year but we are three years already.

“The Bible tells us to rejoice and give thanks in all things and that is why we have come to say thank you to God on behalf of the prosperity government and the people of the state.

“Men with the fear of God will be the ones to lead this state, men with the development as their agenda. Let us not pull ourselves down anymore. Please let us support one another. Power always comes from God.

“It is no mistake I am the Miracle Governor. Even before I was born, there were signs. When God wants to work, He uses instruments that no one expects.”

A cross-section of opposition members that have since crossed over to the PDP declared that Diri’s leadership style and record of achievement is what has led them back to the PDP to support him.

One of the leaders, Senator Felix Oboro said impressive records of Diri were what encouraged them to team up with the governor to move Bayelsa State forward.

“Governor Diri’s efforts to put Bayelsa on the fast lane of development is encouraging and deserve support,” Oboro said.

Uniting Bayelsans

One of the attributes which observers said has drawn leaders across party lines to Diri is what has been termed his inclusive governance. He has not refrained from preaching love, togetherness and unity in the state.

Former President Jonathan speaking at the state annual thanksgiving commended Diri for promoting peaceful co-existence in the state.

His words, “God has given you opportunity to pilot the affairs of the state and you are doing well. I thank you for encouraging peaceful co-existence. We pray that you have the wisdom to bring more development. All of us should continue to support him and through him God will bless us.”

In Bayelsa State, it is common knowledge that Diri has related with every Bayelsan irrespective of political affiliation. He attends ceremonies of opposition members to demonstrate that he puts Bayelsa first.

Speaking when receiving some defectors from the APC, Diri harped on the need for harmonious co-existence in the state irrespective of political affiliations.

“There is no reason to hate ourselves when we should love. This is the time to bring back brotherly love. We all craved for the creation of Bayelsa State while we were in Rivers State. I do not think we wanted to create a Bayelsa where we hate ourselves and under develop the state.

“Now we have a state and we have become so divided and factional all in the name of political party. You and I were brothers and sisters before APC and PDP. Let us join hands to develop Bayelsa.”

Few days before the 2023 election, Diri was quoted to have spoken again in defence of peace, noting that nobody deserves to die because of election.

“Why should we be killing ourselves because of politics and position? Why should we destroy public property in the name of politics? The development of Bayelsa State does not know who PDP, APC or any political party is. We must remember that we are first of all brothers and sisters before politics”, Diri stated.

He added at a public event before the election: “As for traditional rulers, I have told them, any traditional ruler in whose domain any politician uses gun to drive away any other party, such traditional ruler will be deposed. I am now advising, after now; I will take action through my deputy governor.

“The youth body in such a place will be de-recognised and I mean every word that comes out of my mouth. Traditional rulers will remain apolitical, youths have to be disciplined, politics is not to go and kill your brother”, Diri was quoted as saying It was therefore not surprising that the 2023 general election was the least violent elections in the state. The only isolated incident in Ogbia and Ofoni where hoodlums burnt voting materials and attempted to disrupt polls suggest that leading by example, Diri has relegated political violence to the backstage, a factor that has endeared him to more people in the state.

Recently, former Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and chieftain of APC led some members of the party on a condolence visit to Diri after the demise of his father, an indication that more opposition members also appreciate the message of peace the governor has been preaching.

The visit of National assembly members-elect to Diri to present their Certificates of Returns shows cohesion and stability in the party enthroned by Diri. A similar visit by the House of Assembly members-elect led by the Speaker, Hon Abraham Ngobere re-echoed the prevailing political equilibrium in PDP. According to Ngobere, the PDP lawmakers declared that beyond supporting the programme and policies of the government, they would also work for “his re-election to enable him continue his good works.”

This declaration shows the PDP is in a good place and has its eyes on the ball to face opposition elements in the November governorship elections.